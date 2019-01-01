Socialite re-posts controversial Robin Thicke picture for social media challenge

The socialite who claimed then-married singer Robin Thicke groped her as they posed for a picture in 2013, is now trying to distance herself from the scandal as part of a new social media challenge.

Thicke was photographed with Lana Scolaro at a post-MTV Video Music Awards party in New York, appearing to cup the blonde's backside, and she subsequently went public with claims that he didn't stop there, telling Life & Style magazine the singer hit on her while his then-wife Paula Patton watched.

At the time, Patton's representative dismissed Scolaro as "just a girl looking for attention" and insisted the actress and her husband "aren't concerned" about the cheating rumours.

Robin and Paula separated in 2014 and divorced the following year, but the controversy has now resurfaced after Lana took to Instagram to post her 10-year challenge picture as part of a campaign aimed at showing how participants have aged over the past decade.

"So everyone's doing this 10 year throwback thing and I no longer wanna be known as the a**-grab girl but love ya @RobinThicke. Now you can call me a global DJ," she wrote alongside a posting featuring the Thicke picture and another photo of herself onstage. "I will be deleting this post tomorrow."

Robin and Paula have not commented on Lana's post, but the Blurred Lines hitmaker previously defended himself by insisting he only had eyes for his wife at the time.

"My only comment about the so-called scandalous photo would be that my wife and I are perfectly in love and very happily married," he said in 2013. "So, no complaints there."

Thicke is now engaged to model April Love Geary and they are expecting their second child.