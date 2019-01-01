Ariana Grande targeted in early plagiarism row

Puerto Rican rapper Princess Nokia has slammed Ariana Grande, accusing the pop star of stealing her song.

The 26 year old posted a video of herself reacting as she listened to Ariana's new tune, 7 Rings, online on Friday (18Jan19), and then played a taste of her 1992 mixtape track Mine, insisting the two songs are very similar.

"Does that sound familiar to you?" she asked followers. "Cause that sound really familiar to me. Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… sounds about white!"

Nokia, real name Destiny Nicole Frasqueri, then retweeted a follower's post, which seemed to suggest she wasn't the only one spotting the similarities between the songs.

"I'ma big @princessnokia fan... AG's new album literally plagiarizes flows, words, bars from Nokia," Camouflage Don wrote. "yo what a shame, millions of dollars and a TEAM of people to make and write your music... yet they STILL STEAL."

Other followers later tweeted: "Helll yeah Ariana is always appropriating black culture...," and, "man she even attempted to copy your tone of voice", while another wrote: "SUE AND GET YOIR (sic) COINS."

Ariana released her new track, which she claims was inspired by a jewellery shopping trip she took with a friend following her split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson, on Friday morning. The track is a modern spin on My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music soundtrack.

Grande has yet to respond to the controversy.