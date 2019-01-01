Travis Scott blames concert lawsuit settlement delay on hectic schedule

Travis Scott is looking to avoid sanction in his legal battle with a concert promoter by citing his hectic touring schedule.

The rapper is locked in a legal dispute with executives at promotions firm PJAM, who sued the rapper after he pulled out of a show at a nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota during last year's (18) Super Bowl weekend. They claim to have paid him $150,000 (£116,00) upfront and spent thousands more promoting the gig.

Documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast show both parties were ordered to stage a settlement conference by 26 November, but have failed to do so - putting them at risk of a $1,500 (£1,160) fine.

In their filing, Travis' lawyers claim PJAM bosses were aware he was on the road touring to promote his latest album Astroworld from August to December, and were happy to delay talks working out a settlement - which are now ongoing.

PJAM's lawsuit claimed the musician was booked to perform at the Minneapolis club on 3 February - the day before the 26-year-old and Kylie Jenner announced the birth of their daughter Stormi. They allege they'd hired a private jet to fly him in to perform, but that he pulled out at the last minute.

He responded by counter-suing the promoter, alleging they failed to confirm his travel plans and did not have the cash to cover the rest of his $200,000 (£154,000) fee or his expenses. He also accused PJAM executives of breaching their deal by leaking matters to the press.

The promoters claim Travis refused to show up amid reports of adverse weather conditions, but he did make it to a gig in Las Vegas the same night.

The hip-hop star is to take to the stage at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, joining Maroon 5 and Big Boi during the half-time show on 3 February.