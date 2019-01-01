Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband during Las Vegas show

Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil during her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (16Jan19), on what would have been his 77th birthday.

On 14 January (19), the My Heart Will Go On singer posted a tribute to her late husband to mark the third anniversary of his death, and on Wednesday, she celebrated what would have been his birthday with the help of her fans during her residency show at Caesars Palace.

She began by informing the audience that it was his birthday and asked them to sing a rendition of You're the Voice, a song by Australian singer John Farnham, with her.

"This is the greatest gift that I can offer him for his birthday, because what he loved the most in the world is the fans, the music and to see me perform for you," she said, reports People.com.

She encouraged the crowd to join in as they rehearsed the chorus before shouting, "Are you ready to sing that for Rene?"

After completing the song with the help of her fans, the 50-year-old reportedly looked up to the sky and blew a kiss and said, "Happy birthday, my love," as the crowd roared with applause.

"I couldn't have offered him a better gift," she told everyone inside The Colosseum.

Rene, who also served as her manager, passed away after a battle with throat cancer on 14 January 2016, two days before his 74th birthday. He was married to Celine for 21 years and they have three sons; Rene-Charles, 17, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

To mark the anniversary of his death, the Canadian singer shared a picture of him on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "My dearest Rene....always with me.....always will be. In loving memory... xx ..."

The singer has been performing her Celine residency show in Las Vegas since 2011, and it is scheduled to conclude on 8 June.