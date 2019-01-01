NEWS The Greatest Showman extends its record run at the top to a 27th week Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman achieves a 27th week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, after racking up more than double its closest competitor’s combined sales.



The cast recording ranks among Top 10 albums to have spent the longest at Number 1, surpassing Adele’s 21 (23 weeks) and Elvis Presley’s G.I. Blues (22 weeks).



George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s rides shotgun at Number 2 for another week, following its nomination for British Album Of The Year at the 2019 BRITs.



Also nominated for British Album Of The Year, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships by The 1975 climbs six places to Number 18, and Speak Your Mind by Anne-Marie re-enters the Top 40 at Number 27 following the announcement.



Billie Eilish reaches a new peak with Don’t Smile At Me, which leaps seven places to Number 13; Hoodie SZN from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also hits a new high, climbing six rungs to 23, and Dummy Boy by 6IX9INE rebounds seven spots to match its previous high-spot of 30.



David Bowie’s Legacy album (32) is up 12 positions following the late musician’s 72nd birthday this month, and Elton John returns to the Top 40 with Diamonds (39) following the restart of his Farewell Tour.