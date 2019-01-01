Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho scores fourth week at Number 1

Ava Max keeps her spot at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as Sweet But Psycho enters its fourth week in pole position.The track logged 8 million streams and 12,000 downloads this week, finishing 30,000 combined sales ahead of her closest competition.Celebrating her first UK chart-topper, the US singer told OfficialCharts.com:"We are Number 1 in the UK! I can't believe I'm saying it, and I can't believe I'm even holding this award! I want to tell everybody that I'm working super hard in the studio for you guys to release a debut album this year for all my Avatars. I love you so much.”Meanwhile, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ Nothing Breaks Like A Heart climbs a place to a new peak at Number 2.This week’s highest new entry goes to Sam Smith and Normani’s new collaboration, Dancing With A Stranger, at Number 4. The entry marks Smith’s ninth Top 5 single and Normani’s first as a soloist (third including her singles with Fifth Harmony).Calvin Harris also scores a big new entry this week as Giant ft. Rag’n’Bone Man debuts at Number 7, Harris’ 26th Top 10 single, and Jax Jones’ Play with Years & Years cracks the top tier, lifting three spots to Number 8.French DJ Gesaffelstein makes his first UK Top 40 appearance with Lost In The Fire ft. The Weeknd at 9, while this week also welcomes Westlife back to the Official Chart; the group’s first single in seven years Hello My Love opens at 13 and earns them a 27th Top 40 hit.Hackney music collective NSG leap 11 places to 14 with Options ft. Tion Wayne, and Longshot, the lead single from Catfish & The Bottlemen’s upcoming third album, zooms 54 places to 25.Finally, rising star Lewis Capaldi vaults 37 spots to 29 with Someone You Loved, earning him a second Top 40 single, US rapper Flipp Dinero moves up 12 to 36 with his breakthrough hit Leave Me Alone, and Khalid’s Saturday Nights from his Suncity EP hops six places to enter the Top 40 at 38, boosted by a remix featuring country singer Kane Brown.