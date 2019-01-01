Cardi B responds to critics of her impassioned political video

Cardi B has hit back at critics who told her to stop getting involved in politics following her video about the U.S. government shutdown.

On Wednesday (16Jan18) the Bodak Yellow rapper stunned her followers when she got political and voiced her support for federal employees who have been ordered to return to work without being paid by U.S. President Trump during the longest government shutdown in America's history.

Her impassioned video went viral and left viewers divided, with many heaping praise on her for speaking out about an important issue, and others criticising for her for speaking on a topic she doesn't know anything about.

On Thursday night Cardi posted a clip of her political rant being broadcast on MSNBC and responded to her critics by proving that she has been keeping up with the news.

"Soo many people under my comments talking about I shouldn’t talk politics ,I don’t know what I’m talking about , I’m dumb !" she wrote on Instagram. "Well I know a little something something..I know 800,000 federal government workers won’t be getting paid till the shutdown is over and government assistants (sic) program are shutdown as well as in NO WELFARE , NO WIC (Women, Infants, and Children assistance program), SECTION 8 (housing assistance).

"I know it’s a little boring to watch the news but it won’t kill ya to visit some IG pages of people that talk about what’s going on in our community... PAY ATTENTION !!! This can go on for months and it will affect our homes and Country."

In the original video, the 26-year-old told her followers she was "scared" for the state of her country and urged people to take action about this "serious" and "crazy" shutdown, which is now in its third week. Her rant has since been turned into a song by The Gregory Brothers.

Her post comes shortly after TMZ.com reported she has signed a deal to become the latest celebrity spokesperson for drinks company Pepsi, and will have a starring role their Super Bowl advert. The commercial, which has reportedly already been filmed, will premiere during the sports extravaganza on 3 February.