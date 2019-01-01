Coy Rita Ora laughs off Andrew Garfield question during interview

Rita Ora played coy when a radio interviewer snuck in a question about her rumoured boyfriend Andrew Garfield, laughing and quickly moving on.

The Let You Love Me star was being interviewed on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up when host Nichole Ryan slyly quizzed her about Hacksaw Ridge star Andrew, to whom Rita has been romantically linked since last November (18).

"Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?" Nichole asked, to which Rita exploded into laughter and responded: "You’re making me wake up this morning!"

She then added: "I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer."

Andrew famously played the spiderweb-slinging superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and follow-up The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, taking over the role from Tobey - who starred in Spider-Man in 2002, Spider-Man 2 in 2004 and Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

While Rita and Andrew first sparked rumours of a romance in November, they fuelled speculation as they stepped out arm-in-arm for a pre-Christmas stroll in December.

They both opted for low-key looks, with a make-up free Rita wrapped up in a long winter coat and boots, and her platinum blonde hair hidden under a baker boy hat, while Andrew wore a camel-coloured coat over a dark shirt and baggy trousers, and completed his outfit with a black baseball cap and sneakers.

The 28-year-old singer is no stranger to having her love life scrutinised - she has previously romanced Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, model Ricky Hil, and musician Andrew Watt, who she dated for two years before revealing she was single again in October (18).

Meanwhile, Andrew, 35, was most recently linked to actress Susie Abromeit, and found love with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in 2011. They split in 2015.