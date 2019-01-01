Ariana Grande gives Sound of Music favourite a modern twist in 7 Rings

Ariana Grande has put her own twist on The Sound of Music tune My Favourite Things in new tune 7 Rings, which she dropped on Friday morning (18Jan19).

The 25-year-old singer delighted fans by sharing the video for the track after weeks of teasing its impending release. In the video, Ariana sports a variety of ensembles such as a bedazzled bodysuit and a fur coat over a bra top as she sings about her favourite things, such as diamonds and Champagne.

While the visuals are incredibly decadent, Ariana appeared to hint at the recent drama in her personal life - such as her split from fiance Pete Davidson - as she sings: "Wearing a ring but ain't gonna be no missus/ bought matching diamonds for six of my b**ches/ I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches/ Think retail therapy's my new addiction."

Ariana's close friends Victoria Monet, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, Rim Taya Shawki, Tayla Parx and Njomza all appear in the video, as well as the singer's dog Toulouse - who was a late addition to the cast.

"T wasn't originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn't leave me / set / the shot so..." Ariana tweeted.

The Thank U, Next star previously revealed the inspiration for the catchy new track as she indulged in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter earlier this month.

"Twas was a pretty rough day in NYC," she wrote. "My friends took me to Tiffany's. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings. It was very insane and funny. On the way back to the stu (studio) njomza was like 'b**ch, this gotta be a song lol (laugh out loud).' So we wrote it that afternoon."

Ariana and Pete broke off their engagement in October (18) after a whirlwind romance.