Documentary about Madonna and the Breakfast Club ready for release

A documentary detailing the birth of Madonna's pop career is set to be released in March (19).



Madonna and the Breakfast Club will chronicle the Material Girl hitmaker's time with the 1980s pop group, which she formed with her then-boyfriend Dan Gilroy.



The documentary will feature re-enacted scenes involving Madonna, portrayed by Jamie Auld, and the band, and interviews with Gilroy, his brother Ed, and fellow bandmate Gary Burke.



"We filmed in the same locations Madonna once walked and performed in, incorporating the exact instruments she played, including the real guitar she used to write her first songs," Producer Guy Guido says. "It was surreal to capture Jamie in the drama that would eventually lead to Madonna pursuing her solo career."



Madonna left the group before the release of The Breakfast Club's first single in 1984, but the band continued to release music up to 2016.



News of the documentary comes after it was reported Madonna is preparing for a comeback world tour later this year (19). She is also working on a new album.



Back in October, she revealed she was putting the final touches to her 14th studio release, which will be released later this year. She is also working on her MDNA Skin beauty range.



"I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year. Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I'm actually making music. Can't quit my day job," she said.

