Maren Morris heading off on massive 'Girl' power world tour

Country star Maren Morris is hitting the road for a major world tour with pals Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn.

The Girl: The World Tour will kick off in March (19) and span three continents - North America, Europe and Australia.

Maren, 28, announced the dates on Thursday (17Jan19) as she released her new track, Girl, and revealed she's looking forward to having fun on tour with her friends.

"I just love them (Pope and RaeLynn) and support them, so I felt like I had to have them out on the Girl Tour," Morris tells Taste of Country Nights. "It's basically an excuse to bring my friends out and hang out for months. I also know that RaeLynn and Cassadee both have new music coming out and new projects at the same time of our tour (sic), so I think it's just an amazing celebration of all of our new endeavours to the fans."

"I love having a glass of wine after the show and go hang out with the girls and listen to music," Morris adds. "Maybe we will have some movie nights."

The My Church singer will warm-up for the huge trek with festival shows at Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico on 1 February and at the KAABOO Festival in the Cayman Islands on 15 February.

The Girl dates will begin at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on 9 March. Pope will open for Maren throughout April, and RaeLynn will take over through April and into May, before the headliner jets off to Europe.

Maren will return home to the U.S. for a string of festival dates in mid-June and July, before beginning a six-date tour of New Zealand and Australia.