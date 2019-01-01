Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at the Great Pyramids of Giza

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to rock out at the site of Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza.

The Californication hitmakers will become the latest artists invited to play at one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World - the last one still standing - when they hit the stage on 15 March (19).

The musicians, who shared the exciting news in a short video announcement on social media, will follow in the footsteps of Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd, Shakira, Mariah Carey, Kylie Minogue, and Andrea Bocelli, who have all had the honour of performing at the ancient monument in the past.

The news emerges as the stars continue to work on the follow-up to their 2016 album The Getaway.

Drummer Chad Smith reveals the group suffered a setback in their writing and recording process in late 2018 as the house they had been using as a studio was located in an area affected by the California wildfires.

"We started to work on (the new album), which, for us, is just getting in a room and making some noise and putting some notes together," Smith told Sirius XM's Volume West show. "And then the fires came, and the house we were working in - there was no damage, it didn't burn down, but we couldn't get back in there. So that halted our (progress)."

The rockers showed their support for residents affected by the Woolsey Fire by taking part in the Malibu Love Sesh benefit gig in Los Angeles on Sunday (13Jan19), performing alongside the likes of Beck and St. Vincent to raise funds for those affected by the November blaze.