Jason Aldean and pregnant wife Brittany moving into temporary home ahead of baby

Country star Jason Aldean and his pregnant wife Brittany are setting up home in temporary accommodations as they await the birth of their second child.

The singers are due to welcome a daughter they will name Navy Rome, a little sister for one-year-old son Memphis, in the coming weeks, but instead of staying put at home, the new parents-to-be have relocated to a temporary pad after selling off their family estate while their new property is still in construction.

Former American Idol contestant Brittany bid an emotional farewell to their old castle-style manor in Columbia, Tennessee, in a post on Instagram on Wednesday (16Jan19) as they vacated the place for good.

"Tonight we said goodbye to our home for the past three years," she captioned a photo of the grounds. "The home where we brought our first baby, where the dog that I loved more than words spent his last years, where I had my first baby shower, numerous parties just because and built a fish tank that housed so many of my 'angels' (as I call them).

"I know there's so much that the future holds in other places, but to me, this house was so special... and always will be."

Brittany then posted a snap of the couple visiting its future dream home, which is still in the early stages of development, and revealed it won't be ready for move in until 2020.

"This is our dream home which we decided to build about a year ago," she explained. "It will be WAY more kid friendly (room placement, etc) It'll be done next year and we are in a temporary home until then...

"We are excited for what the future holds as far as a home goes.... but for now, we are focusing on having baby number 2 Little Navy baby... you can come out anytime bc (because) mommy is READY".

In addition to Navy and Memphis, Jason is also dad to daughters Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 11, from his previous marriage to Jessica Ann Ussery.

The You Make It Easy hitmaker wed Brittany in 2015.