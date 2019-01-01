Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters lead Chris Cornell tribute concert

Miley Cyrus, Metallica, and Foo Fighters all performed at an emotional tribute concert honouring late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell on Wednesday (16Jan19).

The singer, who also fronted the band Audioslave, passed away in May 2017 at the age of just 52. His widow Vicky and past musical associates came together to celebrate him at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell gig at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Miley performed a rendition of Chris's 2011 solo track As Hope and Promises Fade at the gig, which she shared with her followers on Twitter.

She captioned the video: "Say Hello to Heaven.... had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris. We felt you and heard you.... your words and spirit filled the room.... there was an overwhelming feeling of so much love... we miss you deeply ... tonight was an honor..."

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl gave a brief emotional speech lamenting the fact Chris, who took his own life, was unable to see the love fans and peers had for him.

"I realise that with all this love, the one person that would have appreciated it the most can't be here," he said, before dedicating the group's anthem Everlong to the fallen rocker. In addition to performing with his band, Dave also joined Audioslave to play their 2003 hit Show Me How to Live.

Metallica played two Soundgarden hits, All Your Lies, and Head Injury, as well as their own songs For Whom the Bell Tolls, and Master of Puppets.

Ryan Adams, Brandi Carlile, Adam Levine, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Chris Stapleton, The Melvins, and Miguel also played at the star-studded Forum concert, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.