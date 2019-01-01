Cardi B 'scared' about U.S. government shutdown

Cardi B is "scared" about the state of her country as America's government shutdown continues into its third week.

The Bodak Yellow rapper got political on Wednesday (16Jan19) by posting a profanity-laced Instagram video in which she sounded off about the news that U.S. President Trump has summoned tens of thousands of federal employees to return to work without pay as the government's partial shutdown continues into its third week, the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

"I don’t want to hear y’all motherf**kers talking about ‘Oh, but (former President) Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, b**ch, for healthcare, so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b**ches could go check your p**sy at the gynecologist with no motherf**king problem," she declared. "Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don't even have a job but this s**t is really f**king serious, bro, this s**t is crazy."

She also called on her followers to take action to help support these employees.

"Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall. Everybody need to take this serious," she continued. "I feel like we need to take some kind of action. I don’t know what type of action, b**ch, because this not what I do. B**ch, I’m scared. This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who gotta go to f**king work to not get motherf**king paid.

The government has been in shutdown since 22 December (18) due to disagreements about a spending bill. Trump is refusing to sign the bill to reopen parts of the government because the Democrats are refusing to allocate funding for his border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, something he promised in his presidential campaign.