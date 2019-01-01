Miley Cyrus responds to pregnancy rumours

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at rumours she's expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.

Editors at OK! Australia reported on Wednesday (16Jan19) that the Wrecking Ball hitmaker was pregnant, and the news was shared by Mail Online accompanied by pictures of Miley appearing to have a fuller stomach underneath an oversized funky shirt dress as she stepped out in Miami, Florida earlier this month.

Miley responded to the news by directly replying to the Mail's tweet and poking fun at the speculation hours later.

"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so ' Happy For Us' .... we’re happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg (sic)," she wrote.

Miley also took one of the Miami photos and edited it for comedy value. In the doctored snap, she placed a photo of an egg over her stomach. On top of the egg, she added a picture of her mouth with her tongue poking out.

In the caption, the 26-year-old was making reference to the record-breaking egg photo, which became the most-liked snap on Instagram earlier this week after a social media campaign to overtake Kylie Jenner.

The pregnancy speculation comes less than a month after the singer got married to The Hunger Games actor in a low-key ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee in December.

After footage was leaked from their big day by a mutual friend, Miley confirmed the news by sharing an image of the newlyweds embracing and sharing a kiss in front of a fireplace, with Miley wearing an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood ivory gown and Liam in a suit and tie with casual white Vans sneakers.