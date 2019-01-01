Protesters want R. Kelly dropped from record label

Protesters gathered outside embattled singer R. Kelly's record label offices in New York on Wednesday (16Jan19) to call for Sony Music executives to drop him.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker has been in and out of the headlines for the past few weeks thanks to the release of documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled the accounts of women who allege they were physically and sexually abused by the 52 year old.

Kelly is also accused of carrying on relationships with underage girls, but he has denied all allegations against him.

The ongoing allegations sparked a movement to "mute" Kelly last year, and on Wednesday protesters from groups including Black Women's Blueprint, Care2, and Color of Change delivered a signed petition demanding the singer be dropped.

"Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly is an unignorable investigation into R. Kelly's decades of alleged sexual abuse of young Black women and girls, and those in the music industry that have not only enabled him, but profited from him," a statement reads. "R. Kelly has been able to continue to prey on vulnerable Black girls for so long because companies like RCA - his record label - provide him a revenue stream to maintain his sex trafficking operation and a veneer of public credibility.

"With the seriousness of these numerous allegations and their overwhelming credibility, it's past time for RCA and their parent company, Sony, to take a stand and drop R. Kelly from their record label. No company should be profiting from a man who physically, mentally, and sexually abuses Black girls."

Representative from Sony and RCA have yet to respond to the groups' protest.