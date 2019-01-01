Carlos Santana planning summer tour to mark Woodstock and Supernatural anniversaries

Carlos Santana is hitting the road across North America this summer to celebrate two major career anniversaries.

The summer combines with the 50th anniversary of his fabled Woodstock festival performance and the 20th anniversary of the release of his multiple-Grammy-winning album Supernatural, which topped the charts around the world in 1999.

The three-month Supernatural Now tour will begin at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona on 22 June (19).

Reflecting on the significance of both anniversaries, the Smooth hitmaker says, "Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible.

"I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage."

He still has fond recollections of the phenomena that was his 1999 album, which scored him sales of over 30 million copies and earned him a record-tying nine Grammys, including Album of the Year.

"With Supernatural, I felt I had a masterpiece of joy in my heart," Santana adds. "While we were creating the album, I knew we were touching upon something inspiring and that we were creating music that was timeless, like Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On or Bob Marley’s Exodus. But no one was prepared for the Supernatural spiritual virus that moved across the world.

"The album touched little kids and grandparents and all points in between... It is still as relevant and infectious as the day it was released."

The Doobie Brothers will join Santanta for the Supernatural Now tour.