Paris Jackson: 'I am feeling better than ever'

Paris Jackson has cleared up reports suggesting she has checked herself into a treatment facility to work on her emotional health, insisting she is feeling "better than ever".

Michael Jackson's daughter hit headlines on Wednesday (16Jan19) after it was reported she was seeking help for her mental and emotional health at a live-in treatment facility.

"(She) decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalised and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her."

Paris, who has been unusually quiet on social media over the past month, took to Instagram on Wednesday (16Jan19) to update her fans on what is going on in her life and assure them there's nothing to be concerned about.

"the media is exaggerating per usual...," she writes, alongside a picture of herself and her dog. "yes i've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever...!

"i have some new music (I'm) stoked to share with y'all...! hope you guys' new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i'll be back soon (sic)!!"

Paris has battled through emotional and mental issues in the past and in 2017 she candidly opened up about cutting herself and attempting suicide as a teenager.

"It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she told Rolling Stone magazine.