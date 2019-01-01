Nikki Sixx to welcome fifth child

Rocker Nikki Sixx is set to become a father for the fifth time at the age of 60.

The Motley Crue star's wife, model-turned-radio host Courtney, is pregnant with her first child, a half-sibling for Nikki's four other kids from his previous marriages.

"We are over the moon excited to be having a baby," the mother-to-be told Us Weekly. "Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is."

Nikki shares Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23, with his first wife Brandi Bandt, to whom he was married from 1989 to 1996, and he also has a 17-year-old daughter named Frankie-Jean with his second wife, Baywatch star Donna D'Errico. They divorced in 2007 after 11 years as husband and wife.

He and Courtney wed in March, 2014.

It'll be a busy few months for Sixx - in addition to preparing for the arrival of the couple's baby, he is also gearing up to promote Motley Crue's forthcoming biopic, The Dirt, in which he is portrayed by actor Douglas Booth. The film is set for release in March (19).

The bandmates, who split after an end of year gig in 2015, have also been teasing fans about a major Super Bowl event planned for early February (19).

On New Year's Eve (31Dec18), the rockers tweeted out three emojis followed by "02.03.19 #ad," - the date of the Super Bowl.

Later, the members added: "Happy Crue Year too all our #Crueheads around the world. 2019 is going to EPIC!"