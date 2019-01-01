Keith Urban was at the top of Loretta Lynn's wish list for birthday party performers

Keith Urban jumped at the chance to perform at Loretta Lynn's birthday tribute concert in Nashville, Tennessee in April (19) after learning she had specifically asked for him to be on the bill.

Garth Brooks, who helped announce the all-star show at the Bridgestone Arena at a press conference on Monday (14Jan19), will perform alongside his wife Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves, among others, but Loretta has made it clear there was only one guy she wanted to see on the bill.

In a press release announcing the show, Lynn writes: "I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends. This is the first time I've ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true.

"The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!"

The Blue Isn't Your Color singer was quick to sign up, replying: "Your wish is always my command Miss Loretta!!!!" underneath a picture of himself embracing the icon.

The tribute concert will also feature performances by country superstars George Strait and Alan Jackson, and Jack White, who produced the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer's 2004 comeback album Van Lear Rose.

Lynn, who is not yet billed to perform, will celebrate her 87th birthday on 14 April, but she will get the party started on 1 April with the All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert.

She and Brooks announced the big date at the Grand Ole Opry on Monday, with Garth insisting he too jumped at the chance to be part of the celebration, adding, "You have always been in my corner.

"I think there's things you aspire to be and because of that, things come around you. Miss Loretta was one of the first instances I ever got to actually witness firsthand where who she was was who she was always going to be and it still attracted everything around her."