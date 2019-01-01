Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton added to Chris Cornell tribute show

Singers Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, and Miguel have joined the line-up for a massive Chris Cornell tribute show.

The celebration of life, dubbed I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell, already boasted performances from the late rocker's bands Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, alongside members of the Foo Fighters and Metallica, and Ryan Adams, and now a few more big names have been added to the bill.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, and Brandi Carlile are among the new additions, sharing the stage with newlywed Miley, country sensation Stapleton and R&B star Miguel.

The news emerges two days after the wife of Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell revealed he will be among the special guests in attendance, as will former Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese.

It's not yet clear how the surviving members of Cornell's bands will honour his memory at the big gig, but in late November (18), Audioslave's Tom Morello insisted it will not be a sad affair.

"We haven't figured out exactly what's gonna happen, but as soon as they (organisers) called up I was enthusiastic about being able to play to honour and celebrate the life of Chris. It's not gonna be some mournful, dreary thing; it's gonna be about his awesome music."

The special concert will take place on Wednesday (16Jan19) at The Forum in Los Angeles, where late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the event's emcee.

The event will benefit both the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for the painful genetic disorder which Chris supported.

Cornell died after suffering an overdose in a Detroit, Michigan hotel room in May, 2017.