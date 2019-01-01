Rihanna sues her father over Fenty Entertainment firm

Rihanna is taking her father to court to block him from allegedly attempting to cash in on her success.

The Diamonds hitmaker has filed suit against Ronald Fenty and officials behind a firm called Fenty Entertainment, claiming he and business associate Moses Perkins have been using the company to try and solicit business on behalf of the star.

According to TMZ, they tried to book 15 concerts for Rihanna in Latin America in December, 2017 - charging a total of $15 million (£11.8 million) for the shows, even though she had no knowledge of the alleged dealings.

The 30 year old, who is signed to her mentor JAY-Z's Roc Nation management and label, has also taken issue with her father reportedly trying to trademark their family name Fenty to use for boutique hotels, but the application was shot down.

Rihanna explains she has had her lawyers fire off multiple cease and desist letters to Ronald, demanding he stop infringing on her Fenty trademarks, but argues the notices have gone unanswered.

She insists she has no involvement with Fenty Entertainment, which was established in 2017, and she is asking a judge to issue an injunction against her dad to prevent him from further exploiting the name.

"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," reads court papers obtained by The Blast.

The singer, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also seeking unspecified damages over the dispute.

She has recently used her family name to promote her non-music ventures, including her hugely-popular Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, as well as her Fenty x Puma collection for the sports giant.

Ironically, Rihanna previously revealed she wanted to make her dad proud by turning their last name into a global brand.

"It's crazy," she exclaimed to the New York Times of seeing their surname up in lights at the launch of her Fenty x Puma line at New York Fashion Week in February, 2016.

"Even to look at it right now. I think it's a little more subtle when you look at it in Japanese, but when it's right there in English, it's surreal. It makes me think of my dad and how proud he must be. It's his name. He grew up with this name. Now it's a name that's on an international brand."