Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin planning February wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to celebrate their wedding with a proper celebration in late February (19).

The pop superstar tied the knot with model Hailey in a low-key courthouse ceremony in New York in September (18), just two months after Justin proposed while they were on vacation in the Bahamas.

The happy couple was said to be putting together plans to mark the occasion with a big party for friends and family members, and now sources tell the New York Post's Page Six that 'Save the Date' cards have been sent out to guests for 28 February (19).

A location has yet to be revealed, but Bieber's personal DJ, Tay James, has been recruited to spin tunes during the bash, which is also rumoured to feature a dance performance, for which dancers are already in rehearsals, according to insiders.

If the wedding party news is true, it is sure to please Justin and Hailey's loved ones, as the model's uncle, actor Billy Baldwin, previously encouraged the pair to "take care of both families" by throwing an official celebration.

He even dreamed up a scheme to turn any family bash the couple might throw into an opportunity to make money for a good cause.

"I wanna auction off, like raffle, on the Internet, like, 'Be Billy Baldwin's Date to the Bieber/Baldwin (wedding party)'," he told TMZ in October. "How much money could I raise for a kick a** charity? If I sold $20 raffle tickets, I could make $20 million!"

On a serious note, Billy insisted he was thrilled for Hailey, who is the daughter of his actor brother Stephen, because she has found a great guy in Justin.

"I had a chance to have lunch with him (Bieber) recently... and it was nice to get a real hit of him," Billy said. "He's a very cool guy and super talented and he's got a huge heart - and they're madly in love."