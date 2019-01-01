Adele transforms into June Carter Cash for latest fancy dress costume

Adele has stunned fans by transforming into June Carter Cash for her latest fancy dress costume.

The Rolling in the Deep singer is a big fan of dressing up like her musical heroes, and on Tuesday (15Jan19) she shared a rare snap on her Instagram page of her latest fancy dress costume. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a long brown wig and a 1950s-style, high-neck lavender dress with lace embellishments, smokey eyeshadow and make-up which gives her dramatic eyebrows and defined cheekbones.

She paid homage to Cash further by adding an autoharp, one the instruments the late country star used to play, into the mix.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "June Carter Cash" followed by a love heart emoji, making it clear she was playing Johnny Cash's wife, who passed away in 2003.

While some fans praised her look, others used the opportunity to call on the 30-year-old to return to the music scene after being out of the public eye since her Adele Live tour concluded in summer 2017.

"Please release a new album my Queen!" one wrote, another added, "We miss you so much," and a third posted, "I need some new music in my life honey, come on bless us with that beautiful voice of yours."

Adele is no stranger to fancy dress. In January 2017, she shared a picture of her stood in front of the same backdrop dressed as country star Dolly Parton, complete with a big, blonde wig, a pink suit, a white collared shirt and an acoustic guitar.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability," she wrote in the caption. "You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you."