Demi Lovato serves as bridesmaid for best friend and former babysitter

Demi Lovato has shared her joy after serving as a bridesmaid for her best friend, Jenna Schubart.

The Skyscraper hitmaker took to social media on Monday (14Jan19) to share snaps from the “perfect” ceremony.

“I was a bridesmaid yesterday for my sister / former babysitter/friend of 23 years," Demi, 26, shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I love you @jennaschubart. What a perfect wedding for a perfect couple!!"

The singer surrounded herself with family and close friends at the bash, and posted a video of her mother, Dianna Hart, hilariously twerking with her arms on the dancefloor at the wedding reception.

Demi also shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story with younger sister Madison De La Garza, 17. “Baby sis,” she simply wrote alongside the selfie.

The former Disney Channel star wore a black lace bridesmaid dress for her role in the wedding party, and opted for minimal make-up, with a nude lip and a smoky eye.

It's unclear if Demi’s boyfriend, designer Henry Levy, attended the nuptials. The couple were first linked back in November (18), and were recently spotted in Aspen, Colorado, for New Year.

The Enfants Riches Deprimes designer posted a sweet video back in December on his Instagram Story, showing Demi playfully leaning in for a smooch with her beau.

She gave the camera a huge smile, before kissing Henry on the lips.

According to reports, Demi and Henry first met a few years ago when they were both in rehab, and Henry is believed to be helping the music star maintain her sobriety following her overdose in July.