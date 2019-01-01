Selena Gomez back on Instagram after treatment

Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram to thank fans for their love and support.

The singer stepped out of the spotlight and away from social media last year (18) after it was reported she had entered a treatment facility to seek counselling and help for anxiety and depression.

She returned to Instagram on Monday (14Jan19) with New Year greetings for fans and followers, but stopped short of discussing her medical issues.

"It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Selena wrote beneath three black and white photos of the singer and actress looking relaxed. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.

"It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Gomez appeared to be happy and healthy when she was photographed snow tubing in California in December (18), two months after she was hospitalised following an alleged emotional breakdown.

She reportedly completed treatment in November and she was seen for the first time in months in snaps posted on Instagram following a day trip to Big Bear Lake with pals Bailee Madison and Connar Franklin, who also shared a series of snaps, captioned "snow buds", which showed Selena smiling for a variety of photos, including a large group shot, in which she poked out her tongue as she held a tubing ring.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 26-year-old is "in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends."