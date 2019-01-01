Ariana Grande reworks tour dates for Coachella

Ariana Grande has reworked a string of dates on her Sweetener World Tour schedule to accommodate her headlining sets at California's Coachella music festival.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker initially unveiled the North American dates for the trek in October (18), scheduling the gigs to kick off in Albany, New York in March (19) and wrap at the Big Apple's fabled Madison Square Garden venue in June (19).

She subsequently extended the tour due to public demand, but a number of shows originally set to take place in April have now been postponed or cancelled altogether, so she can focus on her Coachella performances, which will occur over two weekends that month.

Concerts in eight cities, including Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colorado, have now been rebooked for the latter part of the trek, while gigs in Omaha, Nebraska, and Raleigh, North Carolina have been axed.

Ariana has also given fans in Las Vegas something to celebrate after adding a date in Sin City in May (19).

The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour will now end in Salt Lake City, Utah on 13 July.

Ariana is slated to lead the 2019 Coachella line-up alongside Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

At just 25 years old, the Side To Side singer will become the youngest artist to headline the event, and only the fourth female to top the bill, behind Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bjork.

Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, recently congratulated the pop superstar on her achievement on Instagram, posting a photograph of the line-up and adding the caption: "4th female to ever headline and the youngest headliner in the history of the festival!"