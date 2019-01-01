The Weeknd criticised over homophobic lyrics in new track

The Weeknd was blasted by fans for including a seemingly homophobic lyric in his new track.

The singer recently released Lost in the Fire, a collaboration with French producer Gesaffelstein, and almost instantly, fans and followers began to criticise the content of the track on social media.

In the song’s sexually explicit second verse, The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - sings about dating a girl who said she “might be into girls” and be “going through a phase”.

He then tells her she should “bring a friend” for a threesome, and that he’ll “f**k (her) straight”.

“Well, baby, you can bring a friend/ She can ride on top your face/ While I f**k you straight,” he croons.

Writer Jill Gutowitz first pointed out the lyrics on Twitter, and fired: “In 2019, we’re still doing ‘f**k you straight’ and calling female queerness a ‘phase?’,” she fired.

As her tweet began to trend on Twitter, Gutowitz clarified she was simply trying to shine a light on the harmful effect of portraying “female queerness” as a “switch men can flick on and off”.

Neither The Weeknd or producer Gesaffelstein have responded to the criticism, however the singer has been on Twitter since to reveal his new music is taking a much more darker turn.

“No more daytime music,” he wrote on the social media site.

Lost in the Fire has already gained notoriety as fans claimed The Weeknd was shading Drake over his secret son, Adonis, who he welcomed in 2017.

The Canadian rapper kept news of the tot private for months, until he finally revealed he was a father on his last album, Scorpion.

“I gotta have a baby with the right one/ ‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one,” The Weeknd cryptically sings on the track.