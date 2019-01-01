Ed Sheeran's broken arm sparks Indonesian concert lawsuit

Ed Sheeran's tour promoters are facing a lawsuit over an Indonesian gig he cancelled after suffering a broken arm.

The Thinking Out Loud singer, 27, pulled out of part of his Asian tour in October 2017 after injuring the limb in a cycling accident, as it prevented him from playing the guitar.

Ed made good by rescheduling several of the cancelled dates but was unable to move his gig in Jakarta, Indonesia, as well as abandoning plans to play in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Seoul, South Korea.

Documents obtained by The Blast website show lawyers for the local promoter of the former concert, Marygops Studios, are suing AEG, who handled the tour, claiming executives have breached their deal by not turning over the singer-songwriter's medical records.

They claim AEG were only allowed to cancel in specific circumstances, a threshold the international firm's bosses claim was met by the accident.

However, Marygops chiefs claim AEG have refused to turn over medical records detailing the extent of Ed's injury or a note from his doctor advising him to take four weeks medical leave, and so have broken the terms of their contract.

The musician is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

After revealing his injury to fans on Instagram, Ed initially hoped the Jakarta show would go ahead as he didn't name it among his cancellations, but it was ruled out following a further visit to his doctor.

"My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it's just been impossible to reschedule these for next year," he said in a statement that confirmed the gig was off.