Lady Gaga cuts Critics' Choice Awards celebrations short to be with her dying horse

Critics' Choice Award winner Lady Gaga cut her celebrations short on Sunday night (13Jan19) as she returned home to be with her dying horse Arabella.

The 32-year-old singer was a double winner at the awards ceremony, taking home prizes for Best Actress and Best Song for her A Star Is Born tune Shallow. But instead of marking the victories by attending one of the many after-parties, Gaga called it a night early in order to be with her beloved horse "to say goodbye".

In a heartbreaking post on her Instagram page, Gaga shared a picture of herself riding the white horse, and wrote: "I am so honoured and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying.

"I am rushing to her now to say goodbye. Her name means 'yield to prayer'. She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you."

Referencing her song Joanne, written about family loss, Gaga concluded: "I love you. Girl, where do you think you're going?"

The multi-talented star shared the post to her Twitter page as well, writing: "Goodbye my angel", alongside a broken-hearted emoji.

Sunday had already been an emotional evening for Gaga, who broke down in tears as she took to the stage for a second time to accept her Best Actress award - which she shared with Glenn Close, who won for The Wife.

After praising her fiance Christian Carino, Gaga then turned her attention to her co-star and A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper, saying: "Bradley, you are a magical film maker. And you as just as a magical of a human being. I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera."