Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara share honeymoon snaps

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have shared beautiful snaps from their luxury honeymoon.

The All About That Bass hitmaker exchanged vows with Spy Kids star Daryl in the backyard of the couple's Los Angeles home on 22 December (18) in front of 100 close friends and family members.

The newlyweds recently jetted off to their tropical getaway in Bora Bora in the South Pacific, and posted pictures from their romantic trip on social media over the weekend (12-13Jan19), revealing that they took their families along on the vacation too.

"Best honeymoon/familymoon ever. (Photo) taken by my HUSBAND @darylsabara," Meghan wrote alongside a picture of herself in a yellow dress.

Daryl, 26, later posted a sweet picture of the 25-year-old singer, and wrote: "Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life @meghan_trainor."

The actor, who went skydiving during his honeymoon, also posted a cute video of himself and his wife holding each other as they slowly danced together.

"Dancin in the rain after jumpin out of a plane (sic)," he captioned the clip.

The couple was set up by mutual pal Chloe Grace Moretz and became engaged in December 2017 after a year of dating.

According to reporters at People.com, Meghan walked down the aisle in a Berta wedding dress, complete with Badgley Mischka heels and jewels by Norman Silverman. She changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and sneakers from high street retailer Aldo for a more comfortable look for the reception.

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," the bride gushed. "I got way more than I ever wished for."