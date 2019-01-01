Maroon 5 confirmed as Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners

Maroon 5 will officially headline the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Frontman Adam Levine and his bandmates were reported to have landed the big gig back in September (18), but the news wasn't confirmed until Sunday (13Jan19), when the Moves Like Jagger hitmakers posted the first advertisement for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on social media.

As previously speculated, rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will also be joining the rockers onstage at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on 3 February (19).

Maroon 5 had initially invited their Girls Like You collaborator Cardi B to perform with them at the American football championship game, but the hip-hop sensation reportedly declined a $1 million (£780,000) offer in protest of the NFL's treatment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been shunned by team bosses following his decision to kneel during the pre-game U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality. He has remained unsigned ever since his San Francisco 49ers contract came to an end in 2017.

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that Travis, who signed on to the show in December (18), only agreed to perform if NFL officials agreed to join him in donating to a cause promoting social justice.

According to Billboard, the two parties teamed up to donate $500,000 (£389,000) to Dream Corps, an organisation founded by newsman Van Jones, which backs initiatives that "close prison doors and open doors of opportunity for all".

"I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in," Travis shares in a statement. "I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

The news emerges after Rihanna was reported to have turned down the opportunity to headline the highly-anticipated 2019 event in support of Kaepernick, just as her mentor JAY-Z did last year (18), when Justin Timberlake instead stepped up to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show.