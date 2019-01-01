Little Mix's Jesy Nelson faces backlash over R. Kelly singalong

British pop star Jesy Nelson has been slammed online after filming herself singing along to an R. Kelly tune in the wake of his renewed sexual misconduct scandal.

The Little Mix singer was enjoying a night out at London's Bunga Bunga hotspot on Saturday night (12Jan19) when a cover of Kelly's Ignition (Remix) was played.

Jesy was shooting a video for her Instagram Story timeline when she heard the track and quickly identified it as one of Kelly's hits, gushing, "Ooh," as the song played.

She proceeded to sing and dance along to the 2003 release, but the clip has sparked a backlash among followers, who took issue with her apparent support for Kelly in spite of the mounting sex allegations made against the R&B veteran.

"Jesy Nelson trending for all the wrong reasons. I've always been behind and defended her against trolls, I'm done...," posted one fed-up fan, while another wrote, "Did jesy nelson really blast to r kelly because that ain’t it (sic)."

"Jesy Nelson absolutely needs to refrain from making Instagram stories when she’s out drinking," commented a third social media user, as others took the star to task for her latest faux pas, having recently posted video footage of a white friend singing the 'N' word.

"Jesy Nelson what the f**k? First you film a white person saying the n word and put it on Instagram and now you are bopping along with R Kelly after what has just happened? Shame on you...," raged one fan. "I'm done with you, CANCELLED. You just ruin LM (Little Mix)'s reputation too. Bye sis!"

The Woman Like Me singer has yet to comment on the divisive post, but she has since deleted the footage from her Instagram Story timeline.

More and more activists have called on fans to boycott Kelly's music in light of the longrunning sex controversy, which has received renewed attention in the past week, following the broadcast of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, which chronicled the decades of accusations of physical, emotional, and sexual assault levelled at the 52-year-old singer.

He has vehemently denied claims suggesting he runs a secret sex cult, and insists he has never engaged in sexual activity with underaged girls.