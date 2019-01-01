Missy Elliott's celebrity friends celebrate Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, and Bruno Mars have congratulated Missy Elliott for making history as the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Work It hitmaker was named as part of the Class of 2019 on Saturday (12Jan19), when she was unveiled as a new inductee alongside folk veteran John Prine, British singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, and R&B writer/producer Dallas Austin, among others.

Missy, the only female artist among the 2019 honourees, took to social media to celebrate the historic news.

"I want to CONGRATULATE all the AMAZING songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 Song Writers (sic) Hall of Fame also those who were nominated because their body of work is AMAZING," she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

"I AM SO HUMBLY GRATEFUL & crying tears of Joy to now be inducted also thank you God and I love all of you so much! I will forever be HUMBLED & GRATEFUL (sic)..."

The hip-hop legend, who has penned tunes for artists including Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, and Monica, was quickly flooded with messages of praise from fans and friends alike, with Mariah, who had missed out on the induction after being nominated this year, among the first to share her joy with her old pal.

"Congratulations Dahhling (sic)!! Such a well deserved honor," she commented, while Pharrell wrote, "Congrats Sis you the illest (best) (sic)".

"CONGRATS TWIN!!," rapper Busta Rhymes remarked, as singer/actress Jill Scott added, "Absolutely the right thing. Congratulations @missymisdemeanorelliott. I'm one of your biggest fans."

Meanwhile, Missy's longtime collaborator, producer Timbaland, also celebrated the news on Instagram with his own post about her groundbreaking achievement, which he captioned, "@missymisdemeanorelliott congrats to my sister this is major!!!!!!!"

There were also sweet tweets from John Legend, who exclaimed, "Congratulations!!! Well deserved!!"

"Go Missy!" wrote Bruno, while Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda posted: "SO DESERVED. Thank you for the music!"

Other stars applauding Missy's honour included Ludacris, Pusha T, TLC star T-Boz, and singer Fantasia.

Missy is only the third rapper to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame - JAY-Z first made history when he was recognised, and subsequently inducted, in 2017, while Jermaine Dupri became the second hip-hop star honoured last year (18).

The rest of the Class of 2019 is made up by country songwriter Tom T. Hall, and Eagles collaborator Jack Tempchin.

They will be feted at the organisations' 50th annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York on 13 June (19).