Britney Spears celebrates 20 years since release of debut album

Britney Spears is feeling "blessed" as she celebrates 20 years since the release of her debut album, Baby One More Time.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday (12Jan19) to mark the milestone, and in the post, also thanked her fans for all of their support over the decades.

"Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can't," she wrote alongside a picture of the album's cover. "It's definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I'm grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it."

Baby One More Time was a huge success upon its debut in January 1999, and included Britney's hits Sometimes, (You Drive Me) Crazy, Born to Make You Happy, and the title track, which was the singer's debut single.

"Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed #20yearsofbritney," the star concluded.

Britney is currently on an indefinite work hiatus and is focused on spending time with her family.

The Toxic hitmaker had been preparing for her second Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Domination, which was due to run at the new Park MGM resort from February to August (19), but she announced earlier this month that she was cancelling the concerts.

Explaining the reason for her decision, the mother-of-two revealed that her father Jamie was hospitalised and "almost died".

"I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand," Britney said in a statement.

Her representatives later explained that Jamie, who also serves as his daughter's conservator, suffered a ruptured colon in late 2018, and underwent emergency surgery, which led to a lengthy stay in Las Vegas' Sunrise Hospital.