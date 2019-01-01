Katy Perry sparks Orlando Bloom engagement rumours

Katy Perry has sparked rumours she's engaged to Orlando Bloom.

The couple, who first began dating in 2016 and briefly split a year later before reconciling, are celebrating the birthday of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, as he turns 42 on Sunday (13Jan19).

Orlando shared a selfie from the set of his latest movie on Instagram, and told his followers that age is nothing but a number.

"Last selfie on a set in my 41st year... I'm grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities...," he thoughtfully wrote alongside the snap. "And as I say to myself and my son...make smart choices...happy me and my loyal companion."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Katy, 34, had left a cryptic comment on her boyfriend's photo.

"Glad I made the right choice doe (sic)," she wrote, alongside an emoji sticking its tongue out. "Happy birthday angel."

Many were quick to question if the Roar hitmaker was referring to an engagement, and thousands of users replied to her comment with well wishes.

"One of the cutest couples ever!" one wrote, while another replied: "You're made for each other".

Katy later uploaded a sweet photo of Orlando on Instagram, with the actor wearing a black sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "WOMAN POWER".

"Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I've had the pleasure of spending time with," the singer captioned the picture, along with love heart and ace of spades emojis.