Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's romance is 'finally off'







Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits for good.



The couple was first linked in late 2015, months after Zayn ended his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

A year later, they posed side by side for a Vogue cover shoot, but decided to part ways in March 2018, before rekindling the romance a short time later.



Split rumours were once again sparked recently after former One Direction star Zayn, 26, unfollowed the model on Instagram, and a source has now insisted that this is the end for the duo.



"Gigi and Zayn have broken up," they told Britain's Grazia magazine. "Yes, they do get back together a lot, but this was a big breakup. The relationship is finally off and Gigi is keen not to feel humiliated but it all, as she knows how fractious they seem to people."



The pair hasn't been spotted together since October, with 23-year-old Gigi attending pal Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve bash alone.



In addition, the insider noted that both stars are now throwing themselves into their work.



"They're focusing on different things," the source shared. "Gigi has her eyes on her career and Zayn is trying to give his solo career another go. And Zayn's friends are clearly behind him, as they have now been posting messages like, 'Got your back for life bro,' on his social media."



Zayn and Gigi have so far stayed silent on the split speculation.

