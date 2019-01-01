Juanes booked all-Colombian crew for homecoming video

Juanes insisted the actors and crew for his new homecoming video La Plata were all Colombian.

The singer returned to his native Medellin to shoot the promo, which dropped online on Thursday night (10Jan19), and he tells Entertainment Tonight he wanted the project to be an all-Colombian affair.

"It's such a special thing to come to Colombia and shoot the video in my hometown with an all-Colombian crew," Juanes says. "Fifteen years ago it was not possible to do this, so it's incredible. I feel so happy, it's especially emotional for me."

Juanes, who received a Premio Lo Nuestro nomination for Artist of the Year on Tuesday, also called on the talents of Colombian newcomer Lalo Ebratt for the song and video and insists he's going to be a big star: "Lalo is from Santa Marta and he's super talented," the 46 year old gushes. "He's, like, the future of music in Colombia.

"The reason why I choose to work with young artists and new artists is because they inspire me so much and give me, like, a new energy. It is very important, we all learn from each other, not just from the older legends, but also from young artists, because they have a different point of view."

And the multiple Grammy winner is particularly proud of fellow countryman J Balvin, who is part of a new wave of Latino superstars.

"His success is also our success," he says. "You know, as a citizen of Medellin, we feel proud of him and he's part of la cadena (the chain) that everybody has been working on since times ago. I'm so happy for him and for his team and also for Maluma and Karol G, and many others that are doing incredible things."