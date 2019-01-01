NEWS Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead nominees for 2019 BRIT Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa, and Anne-Marie lead the acts competing for honours at the 2019 BRIT Awards.



New Rules hitmaker Dua, who won twice at last year's (18) bash, is up for four awards - all in the British Single and British Artist Video of the Year categories, as her track IDGAF and One Kiss, her collaboration with Calvin Harris, are nominated in both.



Anne-Marie is another four-time nominee, notably for the prestigious British Album of the Year award for Speak Your Mind. She is also up for British Female Solo Artist, and her track 2002 is shortlisted for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.



The other nominees for the Album of the Year honour are George Ezra's Staying at Tamara's, Jorja Smith's Lost & Found, Florence + the Machine's High as Hope, and The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.



Jess Gynne is up for the British Female Solo Artist prize and her song I'll Be There is also in the running for the British Single section.



Jess and Anne-Marie's rivals for British Female Solo Artist are Florence + the Machine, Jorja Smith, and Lily Allen, while Ezra will take on Sam Smith, Giggs, Aphex Twin, and Craig David for the equivalent male prize.



Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, The 1975, Little Mix, and Years & Years are up for Best British Group.



Among the non-British artists to receive recognition in the international categories are Drake, Ariana Grande, The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z), Cardi B, Christine and the Queens, and Camila Cabello.



The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London's O2 Arena on 20 February (19).



The full list of nominees is:



British Male Solo Artist:

Sam Smith

Giggs

Aphex Twin

George Ezra

Craig David



British Female Solo Artist:

Florence + the Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne



British Group:

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years



British Breakthrough Act:

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith



Critics' Choice winner:

Sam Fender



British Single:

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris - One Kiss

George Ezra - Shotgun

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

Sigala and Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Ramz - Barking

Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, and Dan Caplen - These Days

Tom Walker - Leave the Light On



MasterCard British Album of the Year:

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Florence + the Machine - High as Hope

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's



British Artist Video of the Year:

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris - One Kiss

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lip - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft, Ina Wrolsden - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft. Jack and Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, and Dan Caplen - These Days



International Male Solo Artist:

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott



International Female Solo Artist:

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine and the Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae



International Group:

The Carters

First Aid Kit

BROCKHAMPTON

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Twenty One Pilots