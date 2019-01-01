Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead nominees for 2019 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa, and Anne-Marie lead the acts competing for honours at the 2019 BRIT Awards.
New Rules hitmaker Dua, who won twice at last year's (18) bash, is up for four awards - all in the British Single and British Artist Video of the Year categories, as her track IDGAF and One Kiss, her collaboration with Calvin Harris, are nominated in both.
Anne-Marie is another four-time nominee, notably for the prestigious British Album of the Year award for Speak Your Mind. She is also up for British Female Solo Artist, and her track 2002 is shortlisted for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.
The other nominees for the Album of the Year honour are George Ezra's Staying at Tamara's, Jorja Smith's Lost & Found, Florence + the Machine's High as Hope, and The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.
Jess Gynne is up for the British Female Solo Artist prize and her song I'll Be There is also in the running for the British Single section.
Jess and Anne-Marie's rivals for British Female Solo Artist are Florence + the Machine, Jorja Smith, and Lily Allen, while Ezra will take on Sam Smith, Giggs, Aphex Twin, and Craig David for the equivalent male prize.
Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, The 1975, Little Mix, and Years & Years are up for Best British Group.
Among the non-British artists to receive recognition in the international categories are Drake, Ariana Grande, The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z), Cardi B, Christine and the Queens, and Camila Cabello.
The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and will take place at London's O2 Arena on 20 February (19).
The full list of nominees is:
British Male Solo Artist:
Sam Smith
Giggs
Aphex Twin
George Ezra
Craig David
British Female Solo Artist:
Florence + the Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British Group:
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Breakthrough Act:
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
Critics' Choice winner:
Sam Fender
British Single:
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, and Dan Caplen - These Days
Tom Walker - Leave the Light On
MasterCard British Album of the Year:
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships
Florence + the Machine - High as Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's
British Artist Video of the Year:
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris - One Kiss
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lip - IDGAF
Jax Jones ft, Ina Wrolsden - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft. Jack and Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rudimental ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore, and Dan Caplen - These Days
International Male Solo Artist:
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist:
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine and the Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International Group:
The Carters
First Aid Kit
BROCKHAMPTON
Nile Rodgers and Chic
Twenty One Pilots