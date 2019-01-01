NEWS Brie Larson splits from Alex Greenwald Newsdesk Share with :







Brie Larson has reportedly split from her rocker fiance, Alex Greenwald.



According to editors at People.com, the 29-year-old Oscar winner and the Phantom Planet frontman have broken off their engagement.



A source divulged that the couple has "taken a step back" from their relationship, but remain close. Representatives for Brie and Alex have not yet commented on the report.



The Captain Marvel star began dating Alex in 2013, and the musician popped the question during a trip to Tokyo in March 2016.



The pair appeared on the red carpet during the Hollywood awards season back in 2016, when Brie was recognised for her role in the critically-acclaimed drama, Room.



She even gave Alex a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for Best Actress at the Oscars.



"Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible," she said of her Room co-star, before adding: "My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you, the whole thing!"



She previously gushed about her love for her 39-year-old beau, and told Entertainment Tonight reporters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016: "He's the other half of the equation - how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He's just my person, he's my best friend."



The two have kept their relationship relatively private in the years since Brie was lauded for her role in Room, but she did share that Alex serenaded her on her 29th birthday last October (18).



"That was the most beautiful rendition of 'Happy Birthday' I've ever heard," the actress said with a laugh in a video on her Instagram Stories.



The last photo that Brie posted of the two together on her Instagram page was back in November.



"'Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.' #CharlotteBronte," she captioned a sweet picture showing the couple cuddled up on a couch.

