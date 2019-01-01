Cara Delevingne loses social media followers after speaking out against R. Kelly

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is unconcerned about losing social media followers after speaking out against embattled singer R. Kelly.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker has been plagued by rumours alleging he had sexual relationships with underage girls for decades, but he recently returned to headlines following the release of documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicles the reported physical, mental, and sexual abuse his victims experienced. The singer has denied all allegations against him.

After watching the documentary series, Cara took to Instagram to express her shock and dismay over the claims of abuse in the show, and slammed the singer as a "predator".

On Friday (11Jan19), she posted a picture of herself making a funny face and revealed she had lost thousands of followers for speaking her mind.

"This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly," she wrote. "Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers."

However, Cara is unfazed by the news: "The followers I lose clearly don't agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards."

The 26 year old has also vowed to be more assertive about her beliefs in 2019.

"In 2019, I want to be more confrontational," she continued. "Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw (by the way), it's communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore! Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It's going to be a loud year."

She concluded her post by throwing her backing to the "#MuteRKelly" social media campaign, which encourages music fans to stop streaming his songs to protest the alleged misconduct.