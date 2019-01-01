Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez selling off new love nest

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving out of their New York City love nest, less than a year after purchasing the property.

Last March (18), the superstar couple spent $15 million (£11.7 million) on the Park Avenue pad, their first home together, which is located in one of the world's tallest residential towers.

However, the space, which comes with access to a swimming pool, gym, lounge, and performance venue, is reportedly a little too cramped for J.Lo and A-Rod whenever they spend time together as a blended family with all their kids, so they are on the hunt for a new place to call home.

"They love the building, but when their kids are all together, it's too small. They need something bigger for the family," a source tells the New York Post's Page Six.

"They love the services, the amenities - they use the gym, they use the boardroom for meetings. But for the size of their family, they need something much larger."

Jennifer shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while former baseball star Alex has two girls, Natasha and Ella, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Reports suggest the stars are hoping to cash in on the listing, putting the apartment on the market for $17.5 million (£13.6 million). The price tag doesn't include furnishings, but the pair is willing to part with various pieces for the right price.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is still trying to offload her lavish penthouse at the Whitman building in Manhattan. She picked up the pad for just over $20 million (£15.5 million) back in 2014, but placed it on the market in late 2017, with an asking price of $27 million (£21 million).