Christina Aguilera shares support for Lady Gaga after R. Kelly apology

Christina Aguilera has voiced her support for Lady Gaga after having the R. Kelly version of her 2013 collaboration Do What U Want removed from her back catalogue.



Gaga vowed to have the track taken down from streaming platforms on Wednesday night (09Jan19), as she shared her remorse at working with the R&B veteran, who has long faced sexual misconduct allegations, which resurfaced following the debut of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries last week (ends04Jan19).



In her lengthy apology, the singer/actress branded the accusations "absolutely horrifying and indefensible", and pledged her support to the alleged victims, many of whom had spoken out on the show.



Do What U Want with Kelly began disappearing from streaming services on Thursday, but a 2014 remix of the song, featuring different lyrics and added vocals by Aguilera, remained available for fans to listen to and purchase.



The ladies' duet has since become a popular tune online, even returning to the iTunes' top 100 chart, and the news has prompted Aguilera to applaud Gaga for "doing the right thing".



After reposting a tweet about the chart news, Christina wrote, "This is a reminder of women sticking together- and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment... And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind (sic)."



"Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse," she added. "holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"



Aguilera's tweets of support emerge shortly after Kelly's lawyer hit out at Gaga for only now denouncing the collaboration with his client, claiming she is doing so simply because she fears remaining silent will hurt her chances at landing an Oscar for her movie musical A Star Is Born.



She has yet to respond to the remarks.



Kelly has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but is now facing criminal probes by authorities in Georgia and Illinois following the docuseries' airing.