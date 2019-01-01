This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.Taken from the MOBO Award funded EP of the same name which released today, singer-songwriter Cat Delphi is leading the charge in 2019 for contemporary pop with powerful and honestly penned music. Defined by her soaring vocals, Woman is a slow-burning powerhouse of emotion that typifies the themes of the EP, celebrating modern women in every way.Dynamic duo TRXD have only been making moves since 2016, but the world is starting to notice. A little over two years and 30 million streams later, the hype continues with their latest heavy hitter Vice - flickering between, dance and hip pop universes, it's hard to deny the groove.Starting his musical journey almost 10 years ago in indietronica band Takeaway Sound, Christopher Ritz took his love weaving organic and synthetic sounds to a whole new level in his new direction as Ben Attic. Taking influence from the likes of rock and indie, and masterfully weaving them with the production ethos of future bass, Ben is breaking new ground on his boundary-pushing Walk, which is a fluid and crisp journey through these sounds and the accompanying video is truly something to behold.Stemming from a love for music across the genre spectrum, Charlie Burg’s carries an aptitude, understanding and passion way beyond his years, and latest EP Three, Fever is no exception. Standout track Avalanche which features additional vocals from Austenyo is jam-packed with warmth, soul, groove and is a great reflection of the sound he crafted over the course of his 3 EP series inspired by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Keep an eye out for what’s next from this exciting artist.It feels as if the next pop wunderkind gets younger every year and next up is Denis Coleman, who started on his musical path age 4, and even penned his first song at age 10. You is an effervescent, cutting-edge pop tune filled with irrefutable melody and addresses the early stages of young love.