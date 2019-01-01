NEWS Ava Max scores a third week at Number 1 with Sweet But Psycho Newsdesk Share with :







Ava Max’s breakout hit Sweet But Psycho lands a third week at the top of the Official Singles Chart thanks to another bumper week of streams.



Sweet But Psycho notched up 7.6 million plays over the last seven days, helping the US singer finish over 27,000 total sales ahead of Ariana Grande’s former chart-topper thank u, next at Number 2.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart from Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus climbs one rung to a new peak of 3, while Post Malone’s Wow. also hits a new high at 4, pushing his own single Sunflower ft. Swae Lee to Number 5.



Drill MC Headie One lands his first ever Top 10 single with 18HUNNA ft. Dave, this week’s highest new entry at 6; James Arthur and Anne Marie’s Rewrite The Stars lifts to a new peak of 7; George Ezra climbs six slots to 8 with Hold My Girl, now his fifth Top 10 hit; and Freya Ridings’ Lost Without You hits its peak position of Number 9 for a fifth time.



Jax Jones and Years & Years reach a new peak too, climbing eight spots with Play (11); Chris Brown returns with Undecided (15); Meek Mill and Drake climb back into the Top 20 with Going Bad (18).



Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s One Kiss – the biggest song of 2018 – jumps 15 spots to Number 22, while East London collective NSG rocket 55 places to Number 25 with Options ft. Tion Wayne – their first Top 40 single.



BRITs Critics’ Choice nominee Lewis Capaldi impacts the Top 40 for the first time with Grace (33), 2002 by Anne-Marie vaults back up 32 positions (37), and Jess Glynne ascends 31 places with I’ll Be There (40).

