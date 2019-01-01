Cheryl: 'There is no animosity with Liam Payne whatsoever'

Cheryl has insisted that there is "no animosity whatsoever" between her and her ex Liam Payne.

The British popstar and One Direction singer, who share 21-month-old son Bear, announced they were splitting up in July (18), and Cheryl has insisted that reports suggesting they don't get on aren't true because they are handling parenting Bear very well.

"There's no animosity whatsoever," she told MailOnline. "We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy. We're just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us... Just a few."

After the split, the 35-year-old had joked that she was "at the end" of her dating life as there was no romance on the horizon, but she explained to the publication that she hasn't given up on finding somebody new.

"I wouldn't say I've given up on love. I love, love. But I have paused my relationship goals. All is well. I'm just going with the flow, but I have no plans to meet anybody anytime soon," she continued.

The former Girls Aloud singer admitted she is put off by the lows that can happen in a relationship, as she doesn't need that in her life.

"I hate the lows. It's kind of one of the things that makes us not want to get into a relationship. Nothing quite makes you feel like that, does it? Nothing else," she said. "And I know you have to take the highs with the lows, so I'm working on being OK with that, but at the moment, I just don't need it. I don't want it."

Cheryl's comments come shortly after Liam posted an Instagram Live video where he addressed the fact that his ex had shared photos of Bear, although only the back of his head, on social media even though they had previously decided not to do so.