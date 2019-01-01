NEWS Pink would love for kids to take over wine business Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Pink is hopeful her children will one day choose to take over her growing wine business because keeping the brand in the family would be "magical".



The So What hitmaker has been developing her Two Wolves label for the past few years, after purchasing a vineyard in Santa Barbara County, California with her husband Carey Hart.



The wine she initially made was only shared among friends and family, but in November (18), she released her first commercial collection, including a Cabernet Franc, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and a Petit Verdot - and all 114 cases sold out within 24 hours.



Now, as she prepares for the next drop in April (19), Pink is hoping to keep up with demand while maintaining its top quality, and also ensuring the work remains fun, so that her daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, two, may eventually lead the firm.



"I want this to be sustainable," she told Philly.com of her decision to start selling the wines. "If my children decided to do this one day, which would be magical, I want it to be small enough that it's fun and manageable, but it also has to be sustainable, right? At some point, we were going to have to put it out."



Up until the autumn launch, Pink enjoyed keeping her side business low-key: "I have to tell you, it has been a wonderful five-year secret for me. I haven't had a secret in a really long time, and it has been really fun getting a chance to learn a new craft on my own."



And the musician reveals the nerves she experienced on the eve of the wine release were similar to the mix of emotions she feels before unveiling a new album or single.



"Just like when I put out a new record I get really nervous because I care so deeply and it's been my baby," she reflected. "You know, it (music)'s a part of me, and this (winemaking) is as well. But also, I've kind of let a lot of that (nerves) go because this is my love, and I think I'm really proud of what we're making and what we're doing, and I think people that want to love it are going to love it."

