Phoenix apologise for R. Kelly collaboration

The members of French pop band Phoenix have apologised for collaborating with R. Kelly as abuse allegations against the singer continue to emerge.

The group has taken to Twitter to share its regret after joining forces with the star in 2013 for a remix of the track Trying to Be Cool.

“We are deeply horrified by the stories of abuse surrounding R. Kelly,” the bandmates, who also appeared onstage with Kelly at the Coachella festival in California the same year, have tweeted. “We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously. We fully support all victims of sexual abuse, and it's our hope that there will be a path to justice.”

A number of celebrities have been speaking out against the Ignition (Remix) hitmaker following the broadcast of Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which focuses on years of sexual abuse allegations levelled against the singer.

Lady Gaga joined them on Wednesday night (09Jan19) by issuing a lengthy note on social media, in which she apologised for working with him on their 2013 single Do What U Want and vowed to remove it from iTunes and streaming services.

"I stand behind these women 1000 per cent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible," she wrote.

"I can't go back, but I can go forward and continue to support... victims of sexual assault... I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again. I'm sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young and for not speaking out sooner. I love you."

Lady Gaga stuck to her promise and started wiping all copies of her 2013 collaboration with R. Kelly from download services on Thursday.

The track, which appeared on her ArtPop album, has already been pulled from Apple Music.