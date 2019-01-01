Cardi B served with lawsuit over alleged fan beatdown

Rap sensation Cardi B has been served with court papers relating to an alleged beatdown suffered by an autograph-seeking fan last year (18).

Giovanni Arnold filed suit against the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, her husband Offset, and bosses at The Mark Hotel in New York after he was reportedly attacked outside by three bodyguards as he attempted to get close to the couple following the Met Gala in May (18), when Cardi was seven months pregnant.

He claimed to have been hospitalised for face, neck, back, and body injuries, and demanded unspecified damages.

In August, Offset was served with the lawsuit notice, and on Wednesday night (09Jan19), his now-estranged wife Cardi was also handed the documents by a process server as she headed to work on upcoming Netflix hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow in the Big Apple.

Video footage obtained by The Blast shows the new mum joking around with the paparazzi before a man steps into the frame and serves her with the court papers, dropping them by her feet as she makes her way to the SOB's venue.

A shocked Cardi, who welcomed daughter Kulture in July (18), ignored the documents and simply walked indoors.

The plaintiff recently explained he had waited to serve Cardi until a few months after she gave birth, "out of respect and consideration for her and her baby's wellbeing".

She and Offset have yet to directly comment on the case, but when video footage of the alleged incident first hit headlines, Cardi took to Twitter and urged people to respect her personal space.

"i take a lot of pics with fans," she wrote in the now-deleted post. "Some people are not fans &sometimes i don't want no pics and i simply don't want people too close cause of (my pregnancy) (sic).

"I don't know what are people's intentions sooo i Be careful (sic).Why can't people respect that?"

Meanwhile, the celebrities are also facing legal action from The Mark Hotel executives, who are denying responsibility for the scuffle, insisting any judgment Arnold may win should be paid by Cardi and Offset. They are demanding the dismissal of all claims against them.